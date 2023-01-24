Mediacom announces extended deadline for scholarship applications

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Mediacom Communications is extending the application deadline for its scholarship program, Mediacom World Class Scholars.

In its 22nd consecutive year, the program will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors planning to obtain further education.

Scholarship applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 28. The deadline was extended from an earlier date and high school seniors are encouraged to apply.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom delivers service.

Applications are available online at mediacomworldclass.com and at high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. For more information, email scholarship@mediacomcc.com.

