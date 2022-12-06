 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mediacom offering $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

MATTOON — Mediacom Communications is seeking applicants for the $1,000 scholarships it will award to 60 high school seniors in the 22 states where its residential customers reside.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom delivers service.

Applications are available online at mediacomworldclass.com and at high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. School officials are asked to encourage seniors to submit applications before Jan. 30.

