Mediacom offers $60,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors

Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education.

The scholarship program is in its 20th consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial award to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2021. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership.

Applications are available online at www.mediacomworldclass.com. The deadline for applying is Feb. 15.

“As a company, Mediacom makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and one of the best ways is to invest in promising students who are our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Steve Purcell.