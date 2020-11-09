Meridian, St. Teresa to make temporary switch to remote learning after Thanksgiving

MACON — Meridian schools will shift to remote learning only, effective Monday, Nov. 30.

"The reasoning behind this temporary adjustment was not due to a high percentage of positive cases of COVID-19, or due to a sudden escalation of COVID-19 cases in the Meridian CUSD #15 District," Superintendent Andy Pygott wrote on the district's webpage.

The reason the school board and administration made the decision, he said, was the number of students and staff being placed into quarantine after contact tracing. With an increased number of gatherings during the holidays, the district officials decided it was safer to switch to fully remote learning for the remainder of the semester after the Thanksgiving break, with the plan to return to hybrid in-person and remote learning in January.

The holidays were also the reason St. Teresa High School decided to go fully remote for a week after Thanksgiving, said Principal Larry Daly.