Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship awarded to 10 Mattoon High School graduates

MATTOON — The Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship committee recently awarded 10 Mattoon High School graduating seniors with scholarships. The students who received the scholarship are:
Faith Alvis who plans to attend Murray State University to study aquatic biology.
Amanda Bailey who will be attending Kansas State University.
Cooper Bergstrom will attend Butler University and study biology.
Josiah Donaldson will attend Kansas State University and study architectural engineering.
Matthew Gordon who plans to attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
Nate Huddleston who will study communication disorders and sciences at Eastern Illinois University.
Anna Jurka who will be attending Illinois State University to study nursing.
Rebekah Sharp will be attending Lake Land College to study chemistry.
Averie Smith plans to attend John A. Logan College to pursue education studies.
Isabella Smith will study education, secondary mathematics and elementary education at Millikin University.
The Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship established in 2004 in memory of Alan Fuller who was killed in a single-car accident. This memorial scholarship is one of several scholarship funds managed by Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Alan’s family, Mike and Carol Fuller and Rachelle Fuller, organized the Big Al Golf Classic for 11 years to raise money for the scholarship fund.
