Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship awarded to seventeen Mattoon High School graduates

MATTOON — The Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship committee recently awarded 17 Mattoon High School graduating seniors with scholarships. The students who received the scholarship are:
- Sydney Allee, who plans to attend Illinois State University to study middle school education.
- Canyn Borntrager, who will be attending Indiana State University.
- Abigail Carter will attend Northern Illinois University and study visual communications.
- Lilliana Carter, who will be attending the University of Illinois pursuing East Asian cultures and languages.
- Andrew Coffey, who plans to attend Eastern Illinois University to study visual and performing arts.
- Kyndall Croft, who will study nursing at Lake Land College.
- Ellie Gass, who will be attending Lake Land College to study business.
- Callan Haldorson, who will be attending Eastern Illinois University.
- Ryleigh Hawkins, who plans to attend Lake Land College to study elementary education.
- Logan Niemeyer, who will study automotive technology at Lake Land College.
- Macy Overton, who plans to attend University of Missouri to study mathematics education.
- Tinley Risinger, who will be attending Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville to study biology.
- Madeline Sharp, who will attend Eastern Illinois University to study health profession studies.
- Gabrielle Smith, who will attend Lake Land College to study health profession studies.
- Jesse Taylor, who will study biology at Lake Land College.
- Richard Wright, who will attend Southern Illinois University to study computer science.
- Maggie Uphoff will attend the University of Illinois to study agriculture science.
The Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship established in 2004 in memory of Alan Fuller who was killed in a single-car accident. This memorial scholarship is one of several scholarship funds managed by Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. Alan’s family, Mike and Carol Fuller and Rachelle Fuller, organized the Big Al Golf Classic for 11 years to raise money for the scholarship fund.
Michael Alan Fuller II Memorial Scholarship Fund is a fund with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. For more information, visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988.