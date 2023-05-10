MATTOON — Michelle Skinlo's 32 years on the Mattoon school board encompassed hiring four superintendents, negotiating 15 union contracts, and leading multiple building projects.

"Arguably the most notable accomplishment, and one I know that Michelle is extremely proud of, is supporting over 8,000 students to graduate from Mattoon High School during her tenure," said Superintendent Tim Condron.

Skinlo concluded her tenure Tuesday evening as she, in her longtime role as board president, presided over her final meeting, a brief post-election meeting. She was not returned to the board in the April 4 election.

The retired teacher was bid farewell with a standing ovation, hugs, handshakes, and teary eyes during this meeting in the unit office.

"I appreciate you all and I love you with all my heart," Skinlo said to the current and past colleagues, family, and community members who filled the meeting room.

Condron said Skinlo's 32 years of service, during which she served alongside 32 other board members over the years, had a significant impact on students and educators.

"Michelle has been steadfast and passionate about keeping students first in all decisions," the superintendent said.

Condron said Skinlo provided leadership in challenging times. This included an Illinois budget impasse in 2015-2017 cutting off state funding, a school shooting in 2017 leaving one student wounded and another arrested for this incident, and a COVID-19 pandemic temporarily closing school campuses statewide in 2020.

Skinlo already had been a supporter of the district's one-to-one technology initiative before the pandemic occurred, Condron said. The district moved this initiative up from 2021 to 2020 and got Chromebooks to students to use for remote learning while campuses were closed.

In addition, Condron said Skinlo supported the development of the district's Curriculum Coordinating Committee in 1995 and its competency-based education initiative debut in 2018.

School honors during Skinlo's presidency included the district's preschool program receiving Illinois Gold Circle of Quality Awards, Mattoon Middle School receiving National Horizon School Awards, and Mattoon High School being named as a top high school by U.S. News & World Report.

Condron said Skinlo also supported constructing Riddle and Williams elementary schools in 2003, expanding and renovating the high school and middle schools, moving the school bus center to a Paradise Road facility in 2018, and opening of the LIFT vocational training center in 2022.

Beyond Mattoon, Skinlo also served on the Illinois Association of School Boards Board of Directors and as its Illini Division president.

"The board will miss Michelle's vast history of the community's schools as they continue their mission in expanding opportunities at MCUSD2," Condron said. "We are extremely grateful for you and your leadership with Mattoon schools."

Skinlo said she has appreciated working with the district's teachers, administrators and her fellow board members. She said her service would not have been possible without the support of her family.

That service concluded Tuesday as newly elected board members Cheryl Armstrong (a challenger in the April 4 election) and Gary Kepley, Ashli Overton and Dale Righter (incumbents) read their oaths of office. They have joined John Hedges, Heidi Larson and Erika Weaver on the board.

Skinlo said balancing her service on the board with her family life had required constant effort, so she looks forward to having more room in her schedule now for her extended family.

"This couldn't have happened at a better time. I have time for me and my family," Skinlo said.

PHOTOS: Mattoon celebrates during the annual homecoming parade