Mike James Memorial Scholarship awarded to Dakota Spencer

MATTOON — Dakota Spencer has been named the 2021 recipient of the Mike James Memorial Scholarship.

He is attending Lake Land College this fall. Dakota is the son of Travis and Joy Spencer of Mattoon.

The Mike James Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 by Mattoon resident Lorri James, in honor of her late husband, and is awarded each year to an MHS senior football player. Scholarship recipients are annually voted on by a selection committee.

For more information, visit enrichingourcommunity.org or contact Amanda Lessley, president/CEO at 217-342-4988.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.