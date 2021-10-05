 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mike James Memorial Scholarship awarded to Dakota Spencer

  • 0

MATTOON — Dakota Spencer has been named the 2021 recipient of the Mike James Memorial Scholarship.

He is attending Lake Land College this fall. Dakota is the son of Travis and Joy Spencer of Mattoon.

Amish Heritage Center representatives speak to Mattoon Kiwanis

The Mike James Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 by Mattoon resident Lorri James, in honor of her late husband, and is awarded each year to an MHS senior football player. Scholarship recipients are annually voted on by a selection committee.

For more information, visit enrichingourcommunity.org or contact Amanda Lessley, president/CEO at 217-342-4988.

Dakota Spencer

Spencer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Illinois mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News