Mike James Memorial Scholarship awarded to Dakota Spencer

MATTOON — Dakota Spencer has been named the 2021 recipient of the Mike James Memorial Scholarship.
He is attending Lake Land College this fall. Dakota is the son of Travis and Joy Spencer of Mattoon.
The Mike James Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 by Mattoon resident Lorri James, in honor of her late husband, and is awarded each year to an MHS senior football player. Scholarship recipients are annually voted on by a selection committee.
