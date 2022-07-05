 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike James Memorial Scholarship awarded to Matthew Gordon

Mike James Memorial Scholarship

Pictured, from left, Lorri James and Matthew Gordon.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Matthew Gordon has been named the 2022 recipient of the Mike James Memorial Scholarship. He plans to attend Illinois Wesleyan University in the fall to study business and play on the football team. Matthew is the son of Yvonne Tharp and James Gordon of Mattoon.

The Mike James Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 by Mattoon resident, Lorri James, in honor of her late husband and is awarded each year to an MHS senior football player. Scholarship recipients are voted on by a selection committee each year.

