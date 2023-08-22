MATTOON — T.J. Owens, Riley Spencer and Chase Woodard have been named the 2023 recipients of the Mike James Memorial Scholarship.
The Mike James Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 by Mattoon resident Lorri James, in honor of her late husband, and is awarded each year to a Mattoon High School senior football player. Scholarship recipients are voted on by a selection committee each year.
Remember these Charleston locations?
American Hardware Supply aerial view
1982: Aerial view shows extent of American Hardware Supply Co.'s new 240,000 square foot distribution center north of Charleston.
file photo
Bill's Bottle Shop
1979: The owner of bill's Bottle Shop isn't concerned about House Bill 21. The Liquor Commission has proposed extending bar hours from 1 to 2 a.m. and increasing the number of licenses from 25 to 32.
file photo
Charleston airview
1985: Airview of Charleston.
file photo
Filter Plant
1935: The new filtering plant in Charleston has been placed in operation. The plant, which has a daily capacity of two million gallons, consists of three filter beds, mixing and settling beds. A booster pump takes care of pressure in case of fires. The water comes from deep wells. The addition to the Charleston waterworks was financed through funds on hand and by a small bond issue.
file photo
Junk yard
1965: An auto graveyard near Charleston is nestled between rolling hills along scenic Illinois 16.
H&R file photo
Junk yard
1965: Mayor-elect Wlater Reasor Jr. and Eastern Illinois University president have urged to move the junk yards west of Charleston city limits.
file photo
Krackers
1988: Teen night fills the floor at E.L. Krackers.
file photo
Rotary community pool
1974: The Charleston Rotary Community Pool is located on approximately five acres of land directly behind the Junior High School.
file photo
Waterworks
1948: Charleston's waterworks is being converted from diesel to electric power this week at a savings in costs of $500 a month, releasing 18,000 gallons of fuel oil a year for other uses. Oil tanks will be kept full to enable emergency use of the diesel engines which will remain in place although disconnected.
file photo
