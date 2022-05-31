Millikin to host Chemistry and Biochemistry Camp

DECATUR — Millikin University will host a hands-on learning Chemistry and Biochemistry Camp for junior high and high school students.

As part of the camp, students will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on laboratory science by exploring chemistry topics and preparing scholarship-ready science projects. The camp will conclude with a demonstration dinner on the evening of Thursday, July 28 for families and teachers.

The camp, set for July 15-28, will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

"This camp isn't about grades, it's about trying things and experimenting," Anne Rodriguez, associate professor of chemistry at Millikin, said. "We want to give students experience and exposure with doing things in the lab. By giving them this early exposure, we hope that encourages them to move into the field of science, so they come to college as science or chemistry majors."

The cost of the camp for high school student commuters is $500 per camper with lunch provided daily. The camp also offers an overnight option for high school students at $900 per camper. The overnight option includes Millikin University Housing for Monday-Wednesday evenings as well as breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening activities.

The camp for junior high students is for daytime only and is $500 per camper with lunch provided daily. Scholarships are available for those with financial need.

For more information about the camp or to register email annerodriguez@millikin.edu or visit millikin.edu/chemistry-camp.

