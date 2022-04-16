Monthly brain health class offered at LifeSpan Center

MATTOON — There is increasing evidence that brain health is directly related to body health. However, most people think more about keeping their bodies fit or their hearts healthy than working at maintaining a healthy brain.

Cheri Burcham, family life educator for University of Illinois Extension, will be facilitating a Wits Fitness: Brain Exercise Class on the first Monday of each month (except for July and December) at the LifeSpan Center of Coles County starting in May.

Cheri will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

The next class will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 2.

The University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, call 217-543-3755.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.