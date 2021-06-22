 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monthly brain health class offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — There is increasing evidence that brain health is directly related to body health. However, most people think more about keeping their bodies fit or their hearts healthy than working at maintaining a healthy brain.

Cheri Burcham, Family Life Educator for University of Illinois Extension, will be offering “Wits Fitness: Brain Exercise Class” the fourth Monday of each month (except for July and December) at Mid-Illinois Senior Services located at 114 E. Jefferson in Sullivan.

Cheri will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Six ways to celebrate the fathers in your life

The next class will be held Monday, June 28 from 1–2:30 p.m.. You are never too young or old to get started training your brain, so join Cheri in this free and informative class! University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call 217-543-3755.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Exchange Club honors MHS seniors

Exchange Club honors MHS seniors

Each year the Exchange Club of Mattoon honors Mattoon High School seniors with several special awards and some with scholarships for college.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News