Monthly brain health class offered

SULLIVAN — There is increasing evidence that brain health is directly related to body health. However, most people think more about keeping their bodies fit or their hearts healthy than working at maintaining a healthy brain.

Cheri Burcham, Family Life Educator for University of Illinois Extension, will be offering “Wits Fitness: Brain Exercise Class” the fourth Monday of each month (except for July and December) at Mid-Illinois Senior Services located at 114 E. Jefferson in Sullivan.

Cheri will lead participants through interactive activities designed to exercise the brain to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

The next class will be held Monday, June 28 from 1–2:30 p.m.. You are never too young or old to get started training your brain, so join Cheri in this free and informative class! University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call 217-543-3755.

