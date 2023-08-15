MATTOON — Motorists are asked to watch out for increased student and school bus traffic as classes resume this week at schools in Coles County.

Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the Mattoon school district and on Thursday in the Charleston and Oakland districts for the 2023-24 academic year.

"Please watch out for our kiddos as they head back to school," the Mattoon Police Department posted on its Facebook page. "We will be in school zones enforcing traffic violations."

The Illinois State Police has issued a reminder for motorists to yield to pedestrians at crosswalks and to be mindful of children who might walk through areas with no crosswalks, including from in-between parked vehicles. This advisory applies to bicyclists, too.

In addition, motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time to account for increased traffic and to obey posted speed limits. Posted school zones have a speed limit of 20 miles per hour and are in effect from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on school days when children are present.

The State Police also reported that motorists in both directions approaching a stopped school bus with lights activated and sign extended must stop their vehicles before reaching the bus. They must remain stopped until these visual signals are disengaged.

A first-time violation for failing to stop for a school bus unloading or loading passengers with its lights activated and stop arm extended can result in a mandatory $300 fine and a three-month suspension of driving privileges.

