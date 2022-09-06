Multiple job searching programs at the Effingham Library in September

EFFINGHAM — Are you, or someone that you know, looking for a job? Do you find the prospect of searching for a job online daunting? Do you need some direction for your job search?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then the Effingham Public Library has some programs for you.

During the month of September, Erich Metzelaars will offer Effingham County Jobs Hands on Help every Wednesday at 11 a.m. and every Thursday at 2 p.m. Learn more about EC Jobs (ecjobs.org), a hyper-local job searching and posting portal, focused specifically on job openings and employers in Effingham County while getting a hand from a knowledgeable professional.

The Effingham Public Library is also offering Online Job Seeking Skills every Thursday during September at 4:30 p.m. This program is offered by Eastern Illinois University. Some of the topics to be covered are: target your resume for job search effectiveness; job search correspondence (cover letter, thank you note, and acceptance/decline); interview preparation; and mock interviews.

All of these programs are free. To register, go to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464, ext. 1.