Name change for Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall favored by speakers at community forum

CHARLESTON — A group charged with deciding whether to rename Eastern Illinois University's Douglas Hall heard residents' comments largely in favor of doing so Thursday.
Speakers at a community forum held by the committee noted that there are other ways to recognize the history of the historic debates between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas. Both men have university residence halls named in recognition of the event that took place in Charleston during the 1858 U.S. Senate campaign.
Considering there's also a museum commemorating the debates in the same city, "it's time to recognize our country's history of racism," one speaker commented.
Speaking during a forum set for a committee to help make a recommendation on the residence hall's name, Charleston resident and EIU alumnus Bill Lair said he once "resisted" the idea but now favors changing it.
"It's a way Eastern Illinois University can show we reject the racism of the past," he said.
The one-hour forum, which was conducted remotely, saw 11 speakers address the issue with only one in favor of retaining the building's name, though he also said he was "on the fence."
Thursday's forum was one of a series the university's Naming Committee is conducting for input on a decision on its directive from Eastern President David Glassman to revisit the issue of the building.
In light of recent national incidents of racial injustice, Glassman charged the committee to come up with a recommendation on whether the residence hall should continue to bear the name of a man who supported slavery. The residence halls were named in the 1950s.
The museum commemorating the debates is located at the Coles County Fairgrounds, where the Charleston debate took place.
On Thursday, Ben Damann, who graduated from Eastern and now lives in Toledo, Ohio, said he "witnessed a lot of blatant racism" while he attended the university.
He also noted how the debate history is recognized elsewhere and added that he didn't think the name of a residence hall helped people learn that history.
"I don't think the name is that educating," he said.
Damann's wife Autumn Damann, also an EIU graduate, said Lincoln also used racist rhetoric during the debates, more so in the parts of the state, such as Charleston, where he thought it would be welcome.
"It feels very strange to have it named after a person who was clearly a white supremacist," she said of Douglas Hall.
The sole supporter of keeping the building's name was Brian Moushon, an EIU graduate now living in Columbus, Georgia, who said he was "on the fence," but said the debates are historically tied to Charleston.
"Are we talking about Douglas Hall or are we talking about washing away other parts of history?" he said. "Where does it all end?"
JaDora Sailes Moore, an Eastern graduate now teaching at Indiana State University, said she understood the pride connecting the debate site but that "overlooks the rhetoric" that took place.
"We have to make a statement that we are advocates of social justice," she said.
Following the speakers, EIU Vice President for Advancement Ken Wetstein, the Naming Committee's facilitator, said the group is on track to send its recommendation to Glassman by the end of April.
For any change to take place, Glassman would have to decide to forward the recommendation to the university's Board of Trustees, which has the authority to make any actual decision. Wetstein that would probably take place during the board's meeting in June.
The committee is also using a survey to gather input on the issue, which is available online at go.eiu.edu/EIUDouglasHallSurvey.
The committee already conducted an open forum for students and forums for university faculty and staff. Upcoming forums will involve minority student organizations and other specific student groups.