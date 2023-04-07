CHARLESTON — Negotiations to end a strike by Eastern Illinois University faculty and support staff were ongoing at press time late Friday.

“Our side is committed to staying as late as there's work to be done,” said Billy Hung, lead negotiator for the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois Local 4100, in an email update Friday afternoon. The negotiation session had been scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The union and university have been bargaining for over a year, and faculty and staff have worked without a contract since September. In response, union members went on strike Thursday.

Disputes over salary and workload have been at the center of negotiations between the union and the university's administration.

The union has said its members sacrificed regular wage increases during the state's budget impasse several years ago and during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep EIU going, and they are now seeking to keep up with inflation.

Statements from university administration have countered that the union's "last economic proposal would cost the university well over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement," and cited wage increases for faculty and academic support professionals in the recent past.

Photos: Eastern Illinois University faculty strike