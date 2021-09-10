Neoga board selects Haarman as new superintendent

NEOGA — The school board voted Thursday night to hire Neoga Junior-Senior High School Principal Kevin Haarman as the district's next superintendent, beginning July 1.

Haarman will succeed current Superintendent Bill Fritcher, who is scheduled to retire at the end of the current 2021-2022 school year after 33 years in education.

The next superintendent has 18 years of teaching and administrative experience in the Dieterich and Neoga school districts, including serving as Neoga Junior-Senior High School's principal for the past five years. He earned his bachelor's, master's in educational administration, and specialist in education degrees from Eastern Illinois University.

“To say that I am honored to be selected for this position is an understatement," Haarman said in a press release. "The school and the community of Neoga have blessed me and my family with a lot. This is where I met my wife, Mindi, and it is where we live and raise our two children, Grady and Lucy."

Haarman said Neoga schools have given him the opportunity to work with some of the most dedicated, caring, and professional educators in the state. He said the position of superintendent for Neoga is a "dream job" for him.

"I’m making a promise to everyone that I am going to work as hard as I can to continue to make Neoga schools a place where teachers want to teach and families want to send their children," Haarman said. "Until my official start date, my focus is on supporting my students and staff at Neoga Junior-Senior High School, selecting and/or recruiting a wonderful replacement for me, and making a smooth transition to the superintendent job."

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.