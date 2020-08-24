Neoga Elementary moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEOGA — Students at Neoga Elementary School are being moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns and the school board is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to discuss these issues.

Superintendent Bill Fritcher said the move to remote learning was made after a district staff member with a connection to the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. He said this positive test necessitated that several staff members that had close contact with this individual be required to quarantine.

Fritcher said the district subsequently found out that a student at the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19 in a case that is believed to be unrelated to the staff member's positive test. He said this has further increased the need for remote learning and quarantines.

"We just feel it's better at this point to err on the side of caution," Fritcher said. "We just need to be as safe as possible with our students."

The Neoga school district began its fall semester with in-person classes, with a remote learning option available, on Aug. 18.