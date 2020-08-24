 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neoga Elementary moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns
0 comments

Neoga Elementary moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns

{{featured_button_text}}

NEOGA — Students at Neoga Elementary School are being moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns and the school board is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to discuss these issues.

Superintendent Bill Fritcher said the move to remote learning was made after a district staff member with a connection to the elementary school tested positive for COVID-19. He said this positive test necessitated that several staff members that had close contact with this individual be required to quarantine.

Fritcher said the district subsequently found out that a student at the elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19 in a case that is believed to be unrelated to the staff member's positive test. He said this has further increased the need for remote learning and quarantines.

"We just feel it's better at this point to err on the side of caution," Fritcher said. "We just need to be as safe as possible with our students."

Eastern Illinois University faculty union approves agreement on reopening

The Neoga school district began its fall semester with in-person classes, with a remote learning option available, on Aug. 18.

Fritcher said students in grades kindergarten to fifth are currently scheduled to continue remote learning until Sept. 2, but the board will discuss the return to school date for these students and COVID-19 issues in general during its special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Community members are invited to attend and give input during this meeting in the Neoga Junior-Senior High School library, Fritcher said. Masks will be required at the meeting and attendance in the library will be limited to up to 50 attendees at a time, he said.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

+20 PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News