CASEY — The Neoga High School girls varsity basketball team won the Class 1A sectional championship Thursday evening, Feb. 23 by defeating Tuscola 44-38.
The Lady Indians advanced to the championship game after defeating the Tri-County Titans 54-41 on Tuesday, Feb. 21 during this sectional tournament in the Casey-Westfield High School gymnasium.
Next, the Lady Indians will advance to a super-sectionals game versus Christopher at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at St. Anthony High School in Effingham.
Rob Stroud
Reporter
Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.
