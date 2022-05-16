 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story
NEOGA SCHOOLS

Neoga school board to hold special meeting on a building bond referendum

  • 0

NEOGA — The Neoga school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, May 18, on a planned bond referendum for upgrading and equipping the district's school facilities.

The referendum on the June 28 election ballot asks whether the board should "alter, repair, renovate and equip the existing facilities of the district, including but not limited to roof and floor repair and replacement, building tuckpointing and waterproofing, and renovating and equipping science classrooms and library facilities," and issue $3.5 million in bonds to pay for the costs of these upgrades.

Community members are invited to hear a presentation from the board about the referendum during the board's special meeting at 7 p.m. in the Neoga Junior/Senior High north gym, 790 E. Seventh St. The district is based in Cumberland County and its boundaries stretch into Coles and Shelby counties.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California elementary students accidently ingest marijuana-laced cheetos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News