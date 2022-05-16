Neoga school board to hold special meeting on a building bond referendum

NEOGA — The Neoga school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, May 18, on a planned bond referendum for upgrading and equipping the district's school facilities.

The referendum on the June 28 election ballot asks whether the board should "alter, repair, renovate and equip the existing facilities of the district, including but not limited to roof and floor repair and replacement, building tuckpointing and waterproofing, and renovating and equipping science classrooms and library facilities," and issue $3.5 million in bonds to pay for the costs of these upgrades.

Community members are invited to hear a presentation from the board about the referendum during the board's special meeting at 7 p.m. in the Neoga Junior/Senior High north gym, 790 E. Seventh St. The district is based in Cumberland County and its boundaries stretch into Coles and Shelby counties.

