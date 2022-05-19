 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON SCHOOLS

New Carl Sandburg assistant principal announced

Charleston schools

Students in Aaron Taylor's classroom at Carl Sandburg Elementary School in Charleston type a New Year's Day poem on Jan. 7. Charleston school officials said while they are fully staffed, it is getting harder to fill teaching vacancies in the district.

 CHARLESTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

CHARLESTON — Carl Sandburg Elementary School will have a new assistant principal starting July 1, 2022 following approval by the school board Wednesday evening.

Beth Anne Morgan, a current mathematics teacher at Charleston Middle School, was selected by the board and “brings a variety of experiences and a leadership style that will support the needs of Carl Sandburg Elementary School,” according to a press release from Charleston Community Unit School District #1.

Morgan is a native of Flora and graduated from Flora High School. She earned an associate’s degree from Lake Land College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University.

Morgan also worked as a student intervention consultant at Charleston High School when she taught mathematics in the 2006-07 school year.

Since 2007, she has taught at Charleston Middle School. During that time, she has gained experience as a team leader at the school, served on several committees and coached volleyball, basketball and softball.

Morgan said she looks forward to the opportunities this new leadership role will provide her.

“Charleston Middle School has been my home since 2007, and I will definitely miss my colleagues there. Through the years, the students have given me the most joy, and I now look forward to serving students in a new way in our school district,” Morgan said. “I am grateful to have an opportunity to begin an administrative career in the Charleston school community. The support I have experienced here has been incredible, and I want to provide others with the kind of support I’ve had through the years.”

