 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

New Charleston Rotary Club officers begin terms

  • 0
Rotary Board

The Rotary Club of Charleston board of directors for 2022-23 includes, front from left: Deborah Muller, past president; Alice Shonk, treasurer; Zach Newell, president; Jay Gatrell, vice president; and Todd Vilardo, president-elect. Back row: Jim Littleford, youth services; Laurie DeRuiter-Willems, co-chair of club service; John Willems, co-chair of club service; and Bill Warmoth, secretary. Not available for the photo: Kristen Bertrand, international service; Rick Hunt, community service; and Doug Bock, vocational service.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Zachary Newell assumed leadership of the Charleston Rotary Club after he was elected club president for the 2022-23 Rotary year.

Newell leads the 12-member board of directors for the service club that has been active in the Charleston community since 1928.

In addition to Newell, other officers elected to club leadership positions include Todd Vilardo, president-elect; Jay Gatrell, vice president; Alice Shonk, treasurer; and Bill Warmoth, secretary.

Charleston Rotary Club cites leaders at Jefferson Elementary

The club just completed its major project of assisting in the third year of funding for the Charleston School District’s Leader in Me program. The club committed $24,000 over three years. The club is working with the city of Charleston on sponsorship opportunities with the new youth athletic fields being built south of Sister City Park. The club also will relaunch its Rotary Youth Exchange program with the new school year. The club is sponsoring Jamila Amartey, a Charleston High School student, on an exchange to France. A girl from Thailand will attend Charleston High School when school begins this month.

Rotary meets each Tuesday at noon in the Charleston Public Library. Rotary has projects in the community, the region and around the world. More information is available at charlestonrotary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News