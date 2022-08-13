New Charleston Rotary Club officers begin terms

The club just completed its major project of assisting in the third year of funding for the Charleston School District’s Leader in Me program. The club committed $24,000 over three years. The club is working with the city of Charleston on sponsorship opportunities with the new youth athletic fields being built south of Sister City Park. The club also will relaunch its Rotary Youth Exchange program with the new school year. The club is sponsoring Jamila Amartey, a Charleston High School student, on an exchange to France. A girl from Thailand will attend Charleston High School when school begins this month.