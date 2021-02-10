New dates set for postponed Mattoon High School boys basketball games

The Mattoon school district has since reported the game that had been scheduled for Tuesday night at Lincoln High School has been postponed to Feb. 22. Friday's Mount Zion game has been postponed to March 5, Saturday's Taylorville match has been moved to March 1, the Feb. 16 Teutopolis game has been bumped to Feb. 26, and the Feb. 19 Charleston game has been rescheduled to Feb. 27.

Vieth said the Mattoon High School boys basketball program can reschedule games to new dates through the end of its regular season on March 13, if needed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are trying not to miss any of the games," Vieth said, adding that this rescheduling effort includes the game hosted by cross county rival Charleston. "That's always a good game."

Vieth said the environment at basketball games has been more subdued than usual since Mattoon's season began on Feb. 2 because only 50 spectators can be in attendance due to COVID-19 public health precautions and those 50 tickets go to the home team. He said other spectators are invited to stream the games online.