New dates set for postponed Mattoon High School boys basketball games

MATTOON — Recently postponed Mattoon High School boys basketball games have all been rescheduled, but the school district's athletic director reported that this delay has still been difficult for everyone in the program.
"It's tough on the coaches and the kids, that's for sure," Athletic Director. David Vieth said. The program is led by head coach Ryan Ghere and assistant coach Jordan Coleman.
The Mattoon games have been postponed for two weeks due to a recent COVID-19 exposure. Superintendent Tim Condron said during Tuesday's Mattoon school board meeting that the exposure was from someone associated with the Mahomet-Seymour High School basketball team who has tested positive for coronavirus. Mattoon hosted Mahomet-Seymour on Friday.
Condron said the Illinois Department of Public Health has recommended to the Coles County Health Department that all Mattoon High School junior varsity and varsity boys basketball student athletes and coaches quarantine through Feb. 19. As a result, he said all scheduled Mattoon High School boys basketball games from Tuesday through Feb. 19 have been postponed.
The Mattoon school district has since reported the game that had been scheduled for Tuesday night at Lincoln High School has been postponed to Feb. 22. Friday's Mount Zion game has been postponed to March 5, Saturday's Taylorville match has been moved to March 1, the Feb. 16 Teutopolis game has been bumped to Feb. 26, and the Feb. 19 Charleston game has been rescheduled to Feb. 27.
Vieth said the Mattoon High School boys basketball program can reschedule games to new dates through the end of its regular season on March 13, if needed.
"We are trying not to miss any of the games," Vieth said, adding that this rescheduling effort includes the game hosted by cross county rival Charleston. "That's always a good game."
Vieth said the environment at basketball games has been more subdued than usual since Mattoon's season began on Feb. 2 because only 50 spectators can be in attendance due to COVID-19 public health precautions and those 50 tickets go to the home team. He said other spectators are invited to stream the games online.
Other school sports have been able to resume under similar constraints. Vieth said school sports have gone from a standstill to feeling like things are moving at "150 mph" with "something going on every night." Vieth said he is anxious to see the Mattoon High School boys basketball games rejoin this lineup.
"I am thinking about our kids and coaches," Vieth said. "We will get through this and we will be stronger for it."