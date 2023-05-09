MATTOON — Pennsylvania native David Archer was a newcomer to Mattoon when he began his agriculture transfer studies at Lake Land College two years ago but subsequently got to work closely with area agriculture industry professionals.

Shelbyville High School class of 2013 graduate Hayley Haskett returned to Lake Land as a nontraditional student in the liberal arts program after the pandemic and is now assisting other students as an administrative assistant in the Student Life Office there.

On Friday, Archer and Haskett plan to be among more than 300 students who will don graduation caps and gowns to walk in the annual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. in the Field House.

Archer, who grew up on his family's cattle farm in West Finley, Pa., said he was not sure what direction to take after graduating from high school, so he began researching colleges. He said that led him to Lake Land, where he was impressed by the student-to-instructor ratio of 14-1 and by the helpful staff.

"I came to visit here and absolutely loved it," Archer said. "They were willing to welcome me from somewhere far away. They treated me like I was a local."

The western Pennsylvania native said he got to know the local ag community through site visits that Agriculture Division Chair Samuel Orrick and other faculty organized for students. Archer said he is also grateful to have had the opportunity to work for Wes Keller and his father, Bill, at Keller Veterinary Service in Humboldt during his studies.

"I cannot thank them enough for everything they taught me," Archer said.

In addition, Archer said he learned a lot from coach Hayden Wilder and the livestock judging team while competing with them across the country. The sophomores were the high team overall in February at the Dixie National contest in Jackson, Mississippi, and the team was the reserve champion overall at the North American contest in November in Louisville, Kentucky.

Archer plans to transfer to Kansas State University to be an animal science major and business minor before returning to Pennsylvania and getting his livestock auctioneer's license there.

Haskett said she first attended Lake Land right after graduating from high school. The Shelbyville resident then paused her studies, entered the workforce for eight years, and moved to the Champaign-Urbana area. Haskett said she decided to move back home and resume her studies as the cost of living rose after the pandemic.

The TRIO Student Support Services program was a big factor in her returning to Lake Land, Haskett said. This program, its counselors and advisors work with students individually to provide and connect them with a variety of support services. She said TRIO instructor Joy Kaurin, who now works with the Perkins program, and academic advisor Tara Blaser were especially helpful.

Additionally, Haskett said she was drawn back by the financial aid opportunities and the ability to customize the associate's in liberal arts courses. Haskett said she took business, marketing, psychology, history and art classes. She was able to take several online courses so she could continue working while in school.

"I feel that I got a really well-rounded experience out of this. I fell in love with Lake Land. It's a really positive environment," Haskett said, adding that humanities through the arts instructor Ben Cohan was very supportive and engaging.

After earning her associate's in December, Haskett applied for the administrative assistant post in the Student Live Office. Haskett said she has enjoyed assisting various clubs and other groups. The Shelbyville resident said she has particularly enjoyed helping the Student Activity Board with its special events for the student body, including the Spring Carnival last week.

"I love being able to share all the great things I have gotten out of Lake Land with all the new students coming in," Haskett said.

Lake Land will recognize summer and fall 2022 and spring and summer 2023 graduates during its commencement ceremony in the Field House, where the doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday. The college reported that 568 students have completed their intents to graduate.

The ceremony will be live streamed via www.lakelandcollege.edu. In addition to seating in the Field House, overflow seating and broadcasts on large screens will be available throughout campus. A recording will also be available on YouTube and local cable channels in following days.

Close Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, at right, is "arrested" by college Police Chief Jeff Branson and Sgt. Chad Smith as the Lake Land College Mystery activity concluded Tuesday afternoon in Webb Hall. Lake Land College IT Instructor/Program Coordinator Scott Rhine prepares to high-five Marshall Junior High School student Ally Sanders so they can complete an electrical circuit while playing a "banana piano" as Effingham Junior High School student Clinton Metcalf watches during the Eighth Grade Career Conference on Thursday in the college's Field House in Mattoon. Okaw Valley High School student Ryan Forlines prepares to enter a van that has become a crime scene during a fictional mystery scenario Monday morning at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Terrence Shamyurai, a freshman nursing student from Zimbabwe in southern Africa, visits with Student Activity Board members Elyse Jenkins of Mattoon, Calista Heiser of Paris, and Brooke Kenworthy of Neoga during an international education event on Wednesday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Lake Land College crime scene technician program students Catty Jensen of Effingham, at left, Elyse Jenkins of Mattoon, Catty Winterrowd of Dieterich, and Reagan Dettrey of Dieterich dust for fingerprints on plastic cups Thursday evening in the Northeast Classroom Building in Mattoon. Fan Layne Tiffan of Atwood gets a baseball autographed by players Jake Walsh, Alec Burleson and Andrew Knizner on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House. Consolidated Communications volunteer Ken Ratliff of Mattoon is shown Friday night using a forklift to move a pallet full of toys down a hallway in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday. Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston. Chris Strohl and Bonnie Moore, of Lake Land College, visit the Mattoon Public Library booth during the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo. Expo patrons were able to learn about the services offered by nearly 90 businesses and groups. Special Olympics athlete Gunner Ballinger of Trowbridge, at right, throws darts at balloons during the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Retired Lake Land College faculty member Wally Taylor and his wife, Polly, visit with Jean Anne Highland, chief of staff at Lake Land, on Monday after the unveiling of the new Retiree Wall of Fame display in the Luther Student Center in Mattoon. Linda House, sales manager for Adams Memorials in Mattoon; Mike Sullivan, chairman of the Lake Land College board of trustees; and Josh Bullock, president of the college, are shown Monday looking over the granite U.S. flag that was installed that day near Lake Land's veterans memorial. Lake Land College 2022-2023 Lake Land College, its staff and its campus took part in a wide variety of activities in 2022-2023. Lake Land College President Josh Bullock, at right, is "arrested" by college Police Chief Jeff Branson and Sgt. Chad Smith as the Lake Land College Mystery activity concluded Tuesday afternoon in Webb Hall. Lake Land College IT Instructor/Program Coordinator Scott Rhine prepares to high-five Marshall Junior High School student Ally Sanders so they can complete an electrical circuit while playing a "banana piano" as Effingham Junior High School student Clinton Metcalf watches during the Eighth Grade Career Conference on Thursday in the college's Field House in Mattoon. Okaw Valley High School student Ryan Forlines prepares to enter a van that has become a crime scene during a fictional mystery scenario Monday morning at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Terrence Shamyurai, a freshman nursing student from Zimbabwe in southern Africa, visits with Student Activity Board members Elyse Jenkins of Mattoon, Calista Heiser of Paris, and Brooke Kenworthy of Neoga during an international education event on Wednesday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Lake Land College crime scene technician program students Catty Jensen of Effingham, at left, Elyse Jenkins of Mattoon, Catty Winterrowd of Dieterich, and Reagan Dettrey of Dieterich dust for fingerprints on plastic cups Thursday evening in the Northeast Classroom Building in Mattoon. Fan Layne Tiffan of Atwood gets a baseball autographed by players Jake Walsh, Alec Burleson and Andrew Knizner on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House. Consolidated Communications volunteer Ken Ratliff of Mattoon is shown Friday night using a forklift to move a pallet full of toys down a hallway in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday. Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman, at left, and Lake Land College President Josh Bullock speak during the Community Update Breakfast held by the Charleston and Mattoon Chambers of Commerce on Friday at the Unique Suites Hotel in Charleston. Chris Strohl and Bonnie Moore, of Lake Land College, visit the Mattoon Public Library booth during the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo. Expo patrons were able to learn about the services offered by nearly 90 businesses and groups. Special Olympics athlete Gunner Ballinger of Trowbridge, at right, throws darts at balloons during the Special Olympics Family Festival on Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon. Retired Lake Land College faculty member Wally Taylor and his wife, Polly, visit with Jean Anne Highland, chief of staff at Lake Land, on Monday after the unveiling of the new Retiree Wall of Fame display in the Luther Student Center in Mattoon. Linda House, sales manager for Adams Memorials in Mattoon; Mike Sullivan, chairman of the Lake Land College board of trustees; and Josh Bullock, president of the college, are shown Monday looking over the granite U.S. flag that was installed that day near Lake Land's veterans memorial.