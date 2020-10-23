New online, research-based program aims to strengthen relationships

The ePREP program, fully delivered online, recently added a program “coach” feature for couples participating in the program.

University of Illinois Extension will also help fund parts of the program so there is no cost to the couples who participate.

The online format allows couples to do the program in the comfort of their own home, on their own time.

Providing a quick walk through the program, Barton says interested participants will visit the project website and take a simple screening to make sure they're eligible. Partners will then be emailed a link that asks each partner to consent to participate in the project as well as complete a baseline survey. Next, a program coach will contact the couple about scheduling their first coach call and getting access to the ePREP program.

To be eligible for the project, mixed- or same-sex couples must be 18 years or older; Illinois residents; and married, engaged, or living together for at least six months.

The program is six sessions, each taking about an hour for couples to complete. After every two sessions, there's a 20-minute coach check-in call, during which they review the material and do some actual practice of what's been discussed.