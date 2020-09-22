New report shows UI Extension generates value 10 times its budget

Kidwell ties Extension’s myriad benefits to the university’s very founding, as well as its future.

“Extension’s clients and partners know well the value our educators and programs have in their lives and local communities. This report expresses that value in economic terms, and at the statewide scale we operate,” Kidwell says. “Extension is a sophisticated, ambitious, and integral component of the university, dedicated to the visionary Land Grant mission to translate and apply research and expertise to the challenges and opportunities Illinois communities face.”

With a mix of federal, state, and local funds, both public and private, Extension provided nearly 50,000 educational program sessions in 2019, an average of 960 sessions per week, and made 1.3 million educational contacts at 3,800 locations throughout Illinois.

Popular Extension programs include 4-H youth development, Illinois Nutrition Education Programs, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteer programs, local government education programs, education for farmers and agribusiness, and workforce development.

“Our programs build and sustain Illinois’ economic progress and social well-being across all sectors of society,” Nickols-Richardson says.