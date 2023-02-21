URBANA — FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is offering multiple scholarships to incoming students of all majors that will be attending the university next fall.

To be eligible, you must be a male student who will be attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the first time during the 2023 fall semester. All majors are encouraged to apply, and applications are due April 15.