Newly renamed Charleston multicultural resources effort conducting third donation drive

“I definitely think they are very beneficial so all the students can see themselves represented,” Lawson said.

Carl Sandburg teacher Madison Jedry also received items last year and said she uses them to make students aware of differences and to accept them. They might not experience them otherwise in a small community such as Charleston, she noted.

“It’s opening their eyes,” Jedry said.

This year, Jefferson Elementary School fifth grade teacher Lauren Mellot's classroom will receive the items donated and she said she’s looking forward to using them. Such materials are “sorely lacking now” and they’ll largely benefit her class’ reading activities, she said.

“I think it’s a very exciting project,” Mellot said. “I’m humbled and very grateful to be the recipient.”

Because older children will be using the items donated this year, there’s more of a need for books than for toys and games, Shanks said. Room decorations are also needed, however, and monetary donations are also accepted.

A change from the last two years is there are no drop-off boxes for donations “to make it completely safe for everyone” with the pandemic, Shanks said. But no-contact pickup of donations can be arranged.