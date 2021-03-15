Newly renamed Charleston multicultural resources effort conducting third donation drive

CHARLESTON — It has a new name and an expanded approach, but the mission’s the same for an effort to expose school-age children to different cultures.
The third year of a donation drive for books, toys and other items is under way, backed by what co-organizer Ky Newsome said is research showing that multicultural education is important.
“It can create these learning spaces,” she said. “It’s effective to provide knowledge of these different cultures.”
Newsome, advocacy director at the Sexual Assault Counseling and Information Service in Charleston, and Kate Shanks, a Charleston native now studying elementary education at the University of Illinois, started the effort two years ago.
Then, it had the straight-forward name of “multicultural resource drive” and provided a variety of items to classrooms at two Charleston daycares.
It took place again last year with the same name, challenged as many things were by the coronavirus pandemic, and that time the donated materials went to a Charleston elementary school.
This year’s effort will again benefit a Charleston school, but it’s now called “The Kadie Project,” named for Newsome’s daughter. It goes along with the change to form a non-profit organization to benefit children year ‘round and add areas outside of Coles County as well.
Shanks said the goal is for children of all cultures to see materials depicting a variety of people, whether they’re like the children or different from them.
“They’re going to benefit every single kid in the room,” she said.
The mission is symbolized in the new logo for the project that Shanks’ friend, Charleston native and Eastern Illinois University student Sova Fox, created. It depicts a girl, based on Newsome’s daughter, reading a book about a Black boy with autism, written by a Black author.
Because of last year’s donation drive, teacher Devanne Lawson’s classroom at Carl Sandburg Elementary School has books about different cultures, crayons representing different skin colors and posters portraying historical figures such as track icon Jesse Owens.
“I definitely think they are very beneficial so all the students can see themselves represented,” Lawson said.
Carl Sandburg teacher Madison Jedry also received items last year and said she uses them to make students aware of differences and to accept them. They might not experience them otherwise in a small community such as Charleston, she noted.
“It’s opening their eyes,” Jedry said.
This year, Jefferson Elementary School fifth grade teacher Lauren Mellot's classroom will receive the items donated and she said she’s looking forward to using them. Such materials are “sorely lacking now” and they’ll largely benefit her class’ reading activities, she said.
“I think it’s a very exciting project,” Mellot said. “I’m humbled and very grateful to be the recipient.”
Because older children will be using the items donated this year, there’s more of a need for books than for toys and games, Shanks said. Room decorations are also needed, however, and monetary donations are also accepted.
A change from the last two years is there are no drop-off boxes for donations “to make it completely safe for everyone” with the pandemic, Shanks said. But no-contact pickup of donations can be arranged.
She said the project collected and donated about 150 items two years ago and about 170 last year, and about 85 items had been donated as of the first of the month.
Donations can be made until the end of the month with a mid-April delivery to Mellott’s classroom at Jefferson expected.
Links to make donations and other information on how to donate are available on The Kadie Project’s Facebook page.