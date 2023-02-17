CHARLESTON — Senior Jeremiah Hayes was hard at work Thursday morning crafting a storage shed wall frame in Charleston High School's recently renovated Trojan Agriculture & Manufacturing Center.

While other students gathered for sessions in two adjacent classrooms, Hayes worked independently through a new internship program that the school is now offering, along with the renovated center, as its steps up its career and technical education courses.

Hayes said he is enjoying being out of the classroom and in the workshop learning building trade skills that will give him valuable background knowledge for his future plans in college and the workforce.

"(Architecture) is what I am going to pursue when I get out of school," Hayes said.

Charleston High School opened the Trojan A&M Center last fall after renovating and expanding its agriculture building and has been increasing use of this space since then, such as the horticulture class potting the first plants in the greenhouse addition earlier this month.

The school now offers more than 50 career and technical education courses. Participants are set later this spring to start selling plants from the greenhouse, T-shirts from the CHS Industries art/business class, baked goods from family and consumer sciences, bag toss game frames from the Trojan A&M Center, and other student-made products through a storefront window at this facility.

Principal Aaron Lock said career and technical education enrollment has grown from 97 to 305 students as the school has increased its variety of course offerings and enhanced the facilities, including a new student-operated Trojan Brew coffee shop in the main building. He also noted that the number of instructors in the agriculture and manufacturing facility will increase from one to three next year.

"We are really trying to help students develop the skills to be on a career pathway moving forward," Lock said. The school has been promoting its enhanced programs recently as part of national Career and Technical Education Month.

Instruction at the Trojan A&M Center is currently led by agriculture and FFA advisor Ben Oakley, and by industrial technology teacher Mark Williams. They are set to be joined next year by agriculture teacher Emmalyn Walk, who is completing her student teacher studies through the University of Illinois.

The Trojan A&M Center is designed for flexible use. While there is a set area for plasma cutting and welding at the east end of the workshop, Williams noted that the building trades work tables and instruction board have wheels for easy movement.

Williams said students will be able to work outside the facility as they fabricate the storage sheds and bags board frames, plus picnic tables that will be sold during an FFA pancake meal in March inside the Trojan A&M Centers.

The flexible use also extends to related internship programs for high school class credit. Williams said students working at advanced levels in career and technical education programs may have options for internships that encompass extended class periods or the full day on campus or at off campus job sites next year.

Williams said he is excited about the future development of the Trojan A&M Center and the schools career and technical education courses.

"We don't know quite where it will take us, just that we are heading in an amazing direction," Williams said.

