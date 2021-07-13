Next Mattoon High School athletic director, Williams Elementary principal hired

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board voted Tuesday to hire the next Mattoon High School athletic director, Trent Duckett, and the next Williams Elementary School principal, Mike Shaffer.

The board also voted to hire the planned LIFT regional high school career training center's first director, McLain Schaefer, and to hire the Mattoon school district's next business manager, Ryan Ghere.

Duckett, currently principal of St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon, will become the high school's athletic director in fall 2022 after David Vieth retires from the position. Duckett worked as a social science teacher at the high school from 2009 to 2015. He also served as an assistant football coach, junior varsity softball coach, and varsity head softball coach there.

Mike Shaffer, assistant principal at Mattoon High School, will become principal of Williams Elementary in fall 2022 after McLain Schaefer leaves that post. Mike Shaffer has served 28 years in education, beginning at Mattoon High School in fall 1993. He worked for 15 years as a math teacher and coach, and 13 years as an assistant principal beginning in fall 2008.

McLain Schaefer has served as principal of Williams Elementary since fall 2018 after previously serving for a year as assistance principal of Effingham High School. He worked for eight years as a teacher and coach at Mattoon High School starting in 2009.

Schaefer is scheduled to become the director of LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) when this regional career training center opens in a former Consolidated Communications office building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown in fall 2022. The board voted Tuesday night to adopt the LIFT name, which was recommended by a committee of stakeholders in this project.

Ghere, a math teacher at Mattoon High School, will become the district's new business manager in fall 2023 after Assistant Superintendent of Business Tom Sherman retires from this post. Ghere has been teaching at Mattoon High School since 1999, where he coaches varsity boys soccer and girls varsity soccer.

