Now is the time to become a Master Gardener

Do you value education and like to volunteer? Would you rather be outside in your garden than anywhere else? The University of Illinois Extension Office will offer the following Master Gardener training classes in 2021.

Starting Feb. 16, a hybrid program that will accommodate COVID policies will be offered. This program is limited to a small number of students and will include hands-on activities once a week. The hybrid training will also include self-study at home and in-person class options at the U of I Extension office in Mattoon following CDC guidelines and social distancing. An online option where students take all classes remotely in a self-paced format will be offered starting June 14. A significant internet connection that can support live video is highly recommended for either option.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who have a love of gardening and a passion to share it with others, but despite the title, don’t claim to know everything about gardening. The program focuses on learning for the love of learning. This stress-free approach, opportunity to meet fellow gardeners and share knowledge with the community is exactly what makes the Master Gardener program so popular.