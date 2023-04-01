CHARLESTON — Students from Oakland High School recently visited Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
The English students of Sabrina Kile were conducting research for papers on a variety of subjects. The students took a tour of the library and were given a demonstration on finding resources both on the bookshelves and through the library’s online databases.
Students from Oakland High School recently visited Booth Library on the campus of Eastern Illinois University to conduct research for papers on a variety of subjects. Pictured from front to back are Breann Ard, Camille Clifton, Sydney McKenzie, Lelu Hensley and teacher Sabrina Kile.