OAKLAND — Lance Landeck, superintendent of the Oakland School District, has been named the 2023 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Illini Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Landeck was honored at an awards luncheon in Springfield.

"I am honored that the superintendents of the Illini Region felt that I was deserving of this recognition,” said Landeck, who has been an educator for 27 years and superintendent at Oakland for 12 years. “To receive this award that is associated with IASA is special because the assistance I have received from IASA, and the friendships and connections I have made through IASA, have helped me immensely throughout my career.”

Those nominating Landeck, who will begin a new chapter as superintendent of St. Joseph School District on July 1, noted a number of successes during his tenure including the construction of a new high school, security upgrades in school buildings and improving athletic facilities across the district.

The Illini Region comprises Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar and Coles counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Each of these superintendents are great examples of how dynamic leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward,” said IASA Executive Director Brent Clark. “Their commitment and dedication to helping students succeed is unwavering, and I applaud each of these honorees for everything they have done to elevate public education in Illinois.”

