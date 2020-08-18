Oakland schools report smooth start for in-person classes

Landeck said the district developed its reopening plan with input from a committee of teachers and school staff, parents, and other stakeholders. He said students, parents and the community in general wanted in-person classes to resume if this could be done safely, so the district decided to move forward with reopening.

In Coles County, the Charleston and Mattoon public school districts are currently offering remote-learning only. Charleston is not scheduled to start in-person classes until at least Aug. 31 and Mattoon is not set to do so until the start of the district's second quarter on Oct. 19. The private St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon has resumed its in-person classes for its student body, preschool-eighth grade.

Landeck said Oakland has implemented a remote learning plan for students whose families choose to have them study at home for now. He estimated that 24 students out of a student body of 240 are currently remote learning. The superintendent said webcams are being used to help these students can follow along with their classes.

"Yeah they are at home, but they are really here in class with us at the same time," said middle school language arts and social studies teacher Jeremy Hoenes. Both he and Nelk said they have seen at home and in class students interacting via the Chromebook laptops that the district has issued to them.