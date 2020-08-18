Oakland schools report smooth start for in-person classes

OAKLAND — Officials have reported a smooth start to in-person classes resuming in the Oakland school district, which is currently the only public school district in Coles County with students in attendance on campus.
Students in all of Oakland's grade levels returned to campus on Monday for their first in-person classes since mid-March, when schools were temporarily closed statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You could just see the kids renewing their bonds with other students they have not seen since mid-March," said district social worker Tedra Nelk.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools closed as COVID cases increased. Pritzker significantly loosened social restrictions in late June because of declining numbers, but cases have been increasing in some areas of the state. The decision about whether to have remote learning, in-person learning or a mix is left to school officials.
Oakland Superintendent Lance Landeck said students of all ages have been getting their temperatures checked before they enter school buses or buildings, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance. He noted that Nelk and school nurse Vivian Hudson have reached out to younger students about these safety measures, including hand washing.
Landeck said the district developed its reopening plan with input from a committee of teachers and school staff, parents, and other stakeholders. He said students, parents and the community in general wanted in-person classes to resume if this could be done safely, so the district decided to move forward with reopening.
In Coles County, the Charleston and Mattoon public school districts are currently offering remote-learning only. Charleston is not scheduled to start in-person classes until at least Aug. 31 and Mattoon is not set to do so until the start of the district's second quarter on Oct. 19. The private St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon has resumed its in-person classes for its student body, preschool-eighth grade.
Landeck said Oakland has implemented a remote learning plan for students whose families choose to have them study at home for now. He estimated that 24 students out of a student body of 240 are currently remote learning. The superintendent said webcams are being used to help these students can follow along with their classes.
"Yeah they are at home, but they are really here in class with us at the same time," said middle school language arts and social studies teacher Jeremy Hoenes. Both he and Nelk said they have seen at home and in class students interacting via the Chromebook laptops that the district has issued to them.
Landeck said classes are being dismissed early at 1:45 p.m. each day to allow time for remote learning students to ask follow up questions of their teachers, for teachers to work on professional development with this new technology, and for the maintenance staff to sanitize the buildings. The superintendent said he appreciates the community's support during this time.
"I really appreciate that everyone has been patient and flexible," Landeck said.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Recognize these Charleston locations?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!