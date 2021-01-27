 Skip to main content
Oakland's Damian Elswick wins Coles County Spelling Bee
COLES COUNTY SPELLING BEE

MATTOON — Damian Elswick's correct spelling of "factoid," defined by Merriam-Webster as a "briefly stated and usually trivial fact," proved to be anything but trivial for the Oakland seventh-grader on Wednesday.

Oakland top spellers

Oakland seventh-grader Damian Elswick, left, won first place in the Coles County Spelling Bee, and will advance to the regional bee March 13 in Decatur. Oakland seventh-grader Estin Jones, right, won second place and he will be Coles County's alternate for the regional event.

"Factoid" won Elswick first place in the Coles County Spelling Bee, which was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and he will now advance to the regional bee scheduled for March 13 in Decatur. Fellow Oakland seventh-grader Estin Jones won second place on Wednesday and he will be Coles County's alternate for the regional event.

The Coles County bee features the top three spellers each from Charleston Middle School, Mattoon Middle School, and Oakland's Lake Crest School.

Elswick said winning the county bee felt great, adding that he could not wait to go home and tell his father the news. The Oakland youth said he was pleasantly surprised by his success at the bee.

"I didn't think I would get past the word 'winnow,'" he said, adding that the word sounded confusingly similar to "window."

All of the top spellers usually gather together at one of the three participating middle schools for the county bee. The event's organizers adapted to the pandemic by having the spellers stay at their respective schools and compete via video conferencing.

Sydney Starwalt

Mattoon Middle School student Sydney Starwalt competes in the virtual Coles County Spelling Bee on Wednesday while facing a laptop computer camera in her school's cafeteria. The Mattoon spellers were connected via video conference to their competitors in Charleston and Oakland. Mattoon alternate John Austin is seated to the left.

Elswick said not seeing most of the spellers or spectators in person made him feel less nervous about spelling his way through nine rounds of competition. He said the idea of competing in the regional bee is "nerve-racking," so he does plan to step up his spelling word studying in advance.

The winner of the regional bee will advance to the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has reported that its schedule will be announced in February.

Mattoon spellers

Pictured, from the left, are Mattoon Middle School alternate John Austin and spellers Sydney Starwalt, Logan Thompson and Kash Kuykendall seated in their cafeteria as they take part in the virtual Coles County Spelling Bee on Wednesday.

Competitors in the Coles County bee and everyone else involved in the video conference wore COVID-19 protective masks and maintained social distance.

Oakland's Estin Jones said he had to focus so that he would understand each spelling word said by the masked pronouncer, but he did not mind wearing a mask in the bee because he also wears one at school.

"I have gotten used to it," Jones said. "I even go home and forget to take my mask off."

The other competitors and alternates in the Coles County bee were Avery Beals, Taryn Cole, Finola Dahlke and Kalin Hawk from Charleston; John Austin, Kash Kuykendall, Sydney Starwalt and Logan Thompson from Mattoon; and Kiara Taylor and Andrew West from Oakland.

Virtual spelling bee

Spellers at Mattoon Middle School used video conferencing to connect with their competitors in Charleston and Oakland on Wednesday during the virtual Coles County Spelling Bee. Pictured, from the left, are Mattoon speller Kash Kuykendall, judge Carol Hacker, speller Logan Thompson, and coordinator Debbie Seaman.

Mattoon Middle School sixth-grade social studies teacher Debbie Seaman, who served as coordinator for the county bee, said she and colleagues in Mattoon held a mock spelling bee on Tuesday to check their audio and video connections, then conducted a test with their Charleston and Oakland counterparts Wednesday morning before the bee.

Seaman said the county bee went smoothly in its virtual format, but she missed getting to see all the spellers together and not wearing masks.

"We like it when we can see their faces and their expressions when they spell words correctly. It's always a lot of fun," Seaman said.

