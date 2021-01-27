Oakland's Damian Elswick wins Coles County Spelling Bee

All of the top spellers usually gather together at one of the three participating middle schools for the county bee. The event's organizers adapted to the pandemic by having the spellers stay at their respective schools and compete via video conferencing.

Elswick said not seeing most of the spellers or spectators in person made him feel less nervous about spelling his way through nine rounds of competition. He said the idea of competing in the regional bee is "nerve-racking," so he does plan to step up his spelling word studying in advance.

The winner of the regional bee will advance to the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has reported that its schedule will be announced in February.

Competitors in the Coles County bee and everyone else involved in the video conference wore COVID-19 protective masks and maintained social distance.

Oakland's Estin Jones said he had to focus so that he would understand each spelling word said by the masked pronouncer, but he did not mind wearing a mask in the bee because he also wears one at school.

"I have gotten used to it," Jones said. "I even go home and forget to take my mask off."