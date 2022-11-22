 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Odd Fellows and Rebekahs scholarships available

MATTOON — The Illinois Odd Fellows and Rebekahs offer several scholarship opportunities for students.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and residents of Illinois, with a grade point average of C or above, and planning to attend an accredited college, university or trade school. Scholarships will be awarded based on financial need and academic ability.

To apply, visit the website, www.ioof-il.org and click "forms." Select scholarship application and print it out. Applications must be received by March 1.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

