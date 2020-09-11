 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Okaw Valley High School student tests positive for COVID
0 comments

Okaw Valley High School student tests positive for COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — The Okaw Valley school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. 

The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter.

"The Health Department and Okaw Valley High School are working together to contact and quarantine individuals that were in immediate exposure," the statement said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,145 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide. 

Watch now: 2,145 new cases of COVID reported in Illinois on Friday

Gallery: The 4 Illinois governors who have been convicted

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News