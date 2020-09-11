Okaw Valley High School student tests positive for COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — The Okaw Valley school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID.

The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter.

"The Health Department and Okaw Valley High School are working together to contact and quarantine individuals that were in immediate exposure," the statement said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,145 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide.

Gallery: The 4 Illinois governors who have been convicted

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0