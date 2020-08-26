Open house set for Sunday at renovated historical Eastern Illinois University fraternity

CHARLESTON — Renovations to a 130-year-old house that’s a rarity of being an off-campus site for an Eastern Illinois University fraternity will be shown off on Sunday.
An open house is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. at Sigma Pi fraternity, Beta-Gamma chapter, 956 Sixth St.
A renovation project that began with plans almost 20 years ago are near completion and the house will be again for open for member occupancy during the 2020-21 EIU school year, according to information from the fraternity organization.
The fraternity’s alumni group raised $750,000 to conduct the work to modernize the house while at the same time maintaining its historical features.
Delays took place because of stabilization needed for the house’s basement and extensive interior renovations.
The work and improvements addressed the house’s sprinkler and security systems and many other plumbing and infrastructure features along with refurbishing its historic floors, woodwork and staircase.
The house was built as the family home of H.H. Fuller in 1890 and went through seven other owners before the fraternity organization purchased it in 1954. Some other renovations projects took place in past years.
In 1987, the chapter grounds expanded to include property and house at 964 Sixth St., which has been used as rental property or other housing and served as member residence while the renovation work took place.
The early plans for the latest renovation hit some snags along the way and the organization at one point considered seeking a site in Eastern’s Greek Court complex, where most of the university’s other fraternities and sororities are located.
However, in 2016 the alumni organization voted to continue with the plans for the renovation project instead. The organization applied for the appropriate city permits to work on the historical structure, which were issued about a year ago.
