Open house set for Sunday at renovated historical Eastern Illinois University fraternity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Renovations to a 130-year-old house that’s a rarity of being an off-campus site for an Eastern Illinois University fraternity will be shown off on Sunday.

An open house is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. at Sigma Pi fraternity, Beta-Gamma chapter, 956 Sixth St.

A renovation project that began with plans almost 20 years ago are near completion and the house will be again for open for member occupancy during the 2020-21 EIU school year, according to information from the fraternity organization.

The fraternity’s alumni group raised $750,000 to conduct the work to modernize the house while at the same time maintaining its historical features.

Delays took place because of stabilization needed for the house’s basement and extensive interior renovations.

The work and improvements addressed the house’s sprinkler and security systems and many other plumbing and infrastructure features along with refurbishing its historic floors, woodwork and staircase.