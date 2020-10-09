Over 100 Effingham County students in quarantine

"But if someone does not have insurance, they are not turned away from the clinic," Feldkamp said.

"They test anyone who wants tested," Workman added. "We don't turn people away."

Feldkamp said there are multiple reasons why COVID-19 testing is needed locally right now: Some people need a test in order to have surgery; their work requires a negative COVID-19 test, especially if someone has come in contact with a positive case; if a student has a symptom that is on the symptom list, then they are required to stay out of school for 10 days, have a negative COVID-19 test or a note from a physician indicating the student's diagnosis is something other than COVID-19.

"We are doing mass vaccination preparations. However, we still don't know when the vaccine is coming," Feldkamp said. "We are looking at our vaccination plan to start looking at ways we can make that available to groups the state and federal government say we can make it available to and in what order."

Feldkamp said when the COVID-19 vaccine does become available they want to have a drive-thru clinic if weather conditions allow.