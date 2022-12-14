Panels favor keeping, modifying current Mattoon school health, sex ed curriculum

MATTOON — Two Mattoon school district panels have recommended keeping and modifying the district's current health and sex education curriculum instead of adopting new state and federal standards.

Several attendees at the school board meeting Tuesday night, at which the board took no action on the recommendation, said they are concerned about the modifications and some questioned whether the district is obligated to make those or any other changes.

School officials and board members said they will review the recommendation and the concerns before a possible vote at the Jan. 10 board meeting.

Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said the board could vote to approve the recommendation and ask that curriculum materials be developed or take other courses of action, including sending the recommendation back for revisions.

The recommendation was made by a Health & Sex Education Advisory Team of district administrators and teachers, parents, healthcare professionals and other community members that the district formed earlier this year. Hild said the Curriculum Coordinating Committee subsequently made the recommendation, too, with a condition if the board approves the modifications.

"They want it to come back to them once the curriculum materials are developed. They want to be to see specifically what that is going to look like in a classroom with students before we give its final approval," Hild said. "The teams thus far have said 'we like what we have. We really think it's been effective.' A lot of the work and thought behind (the modified curriculum) is it will look very similar."

Hild said the advisory team recommends continuing the existing curriculum with a few modifications, while maintaining parents being able to review the materials and opt out their children from the instruction if they wish.

The proposed modifications include that education about sexually transmitted diseases would happen before the the end of seventh grade and that trained professionals would be contracted to provide consistent sex ed-related instruction at the high school instead of district employees or, as needed, service providers.

In addition, the advisory team has recommended that puberty instruction begin in third grade and be taught by a trained professional. Team member and high school health teacher Rebecca Nevius, who is a district parent, said the instruction would just focus only on changes that third-grade girls will experience in their body.

"We are seeing young ladies start menstruating in third grade and no adult has told them about it. That's just bodies developing sooner," Nevius said.

Community member Dave Miller estimated that only a small number of third-graders in a district the size of Mattoon begin menstruating in third grade and questioned if the large majority of the other girls in that age group need to receive the instruction then. He said this instruction for third-graders would be better handled by a parent or doctor.

Pastor Dan Haifley of Maranatha Baptist Church said his concerns include that despite the district's good intentions of having trained professionals lead the instruction, there will be times when other less qualified individuals will fill in on subject matter that can be traumatizing if not handled properly.

Community member Angela Hampton said the state's new Keeping Youth Safe and Healthy Act only applies to school districts that are teaching comprehensive health and sex education. Hampton said her understanding talking to school officials is that Mattoon teaches general health education that incorporates some sex education, so she questioned if the district needs to modify its curriculum.

Some parents in attendance said they were concerned that modifying Mattoon's current curriculum would eventually lead to the district adopting whole passages or the entirety of the new state standards.

"From here to until the January meeting, we will dig into it more and you can ask more questions," Hild said to the audience. She added that school officials and advisory team members will be available to speak to community members and information about the recommendation will be posted on the district's website, https://www.mattoon.k12.il.us/.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Keeping Youth Safe and Healthy Act into law in August 2021, making Illinois the first state in the United States to formally pass legislation codifying new national sex education standards developed by SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change nonprofit based in New York City.

The Chicago Tribune reported in August that some parents are troubled by the state standards requiring fifth-graders ultimately be able to “describe the role hormones play in the physical, social, cognitive, and emotional changes during adolescence and the potential role of hormone blockers on young people who identify as transgender" and “define and explain differences between cisgender, transgender, gender nonbinary, gender expansive, and gender identity”

SIECUS responded to the Chicago Tribune that the new standards include measures to account for modern gender identity issues and offer guidance aimed at keeping children safe from abuse. For example, the standards regarding interpersonal violence say that by the end of second grade, students should be able to identify child sexual abuse. It includes a section teaching students how to identify trusted adults they can talk to about uncomfortable or dangerous situations, including bullying, teasing and child sexual abuse.

Comprehensive sex education matters. Here's what the data shows Comprehensive sex education matters. Here's what the data shows States without mandated HIV/STI education have higher rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea States that stress abstinence in sex education have higher teen birth rates States not requiring medically accurate sex and HIV/STI education are more likely to have some form of abortion ban Sex and HIV/STI education in many states perpetuates derogatory attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community Interested in exploring the state-level data yourself?