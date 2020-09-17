Parents push Charleston officials to have in-person classes

CHARLESTON — Concerns about burdens on parents and children and technology problems as well led to calls Wednesday for the Charleston school district to allow students to return to school in person.
The comments to the Charleston school board during its meeting Wednesday were about the plan to stay with remote learning at least through the first quarter of the school year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Parent Brandon Wright addressed the board and said forcing students to learn from home has affected their social needs and burdened families with childcare arrangements.
Wright noted that Charleston and Coles County are currently in the phase of state reopening guidelines that says in-person school attendance is "strongly encouraged."
"It's time we stop overstepping our bounds," he said. "It's time to offer parents a choice."
Also during the meeting, district Superintendent Todd Vilardo read emails from other parents who said they found remote learning "discouraging" and called for schools being open at least some days.
In response to the comments, Vilardo said the decision to have only remote learning to start the school year came at a time when cases of COVID-19 in the county were on the rise, "particularly among youth."
The situation is unchanged at best, perhaps worsening, as the county's rate of positive cases continues to be above the state's target, he said.
"Our county is at risk of having to shut down again," Vilardo said. "I want kids in school but the metrics are worse now."
At first, the district had a plan that included the option for students to attend school in person or take part exclusively in remote learning.
The change came on Aug. 7, when the decision was made to have remote learning only at least through the first quarter of the school year, which ends Oct. 30.
On Wednesday, Vilardo said the district will soon begin bringing some students back to school in small groups in some cases, increasing that through the rest of quarter.
He also said reopening school will take at least two weeks of additional planning. That's necessary to ensure such things as knowing what students will return and what ones will stay home and assigning teachers to remote learning duties, he said.
Also, Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly noted that "a really important factor" is that remote learning has taken place for only about two weeks so far.
Students are doing what they would normally be doing at the start of a school year, familiarizing themselves and developing routines, but in a different way, she said.
"This year is obviously considerably challenging," Holly said. "No one in the country has experienced anything like this."
Holly acknowledged the concerns but also said "there are things that are going well."
Some parents have expressed frustrations but were relieved after they talked with teachers or teachers visited their homes to help address problems, Holly also said.
She added that teachers "are working very hard" to look after students' well being, contacting families or making arrangements with school counselors if they miss remote learning sessions or seem withdrawn.
Also, improvements have been made to the district's internet connections and electronic devices have been distributed to students for remote learning use, Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett told the board.
