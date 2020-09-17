Parents push Charleston officials to have in-person classes

The situation is unchanged at best, perhaps worsening, as the county's rate of positive cases continues to be above the state's target, he said.

"Our county is at risk of having to shut down again," Vilardo said. "I want kids in school but the metrics are worse now."

At first, the district had a plan that included the option for students to attend school in person or take part exclusively in remote learning.

The change came on Aug. 7, when the decision was made to have remote learning only at least through the first quarter of the school year, which ends Oct. 30.

On Wednesday, Vilardo said the district will soon begin bringing some students back to school in small groups in some cases, increasing that through the rest of quarter.

He also said reopening school will take at least two weeks of additional planning. That's necessary to ensure such things as knowing what students will return and what ones will stay home and assigning teachers to remote learning duties, he said.

Also, Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly noted that "a really important factor" is that remote learning has taken place for only about two weeks so far.