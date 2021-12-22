Paris school district receives school violence prevention grant

PARIS — Paris School District has received a substantial grant from the United States Department of Justice to prevent school violence.
The district was informed of the grant on Dec. 20. The total amount, to be received over the course of three years, is $278,802.
"In the past semester, the school district has been dealing with increased rates of students with poor mental health conditions from the prolonged pandemic," said Superintendent Jeremy Larson in a news release. "These conditions have resulted in students being hospitalized in mental health facilities throughout the state, including Springfield. Additionally, the school district has been participating with community members, the city of Paris, Paris Police Department, Edgar County Sheriff’s Office, and state’s attorney on developing a neighborhood watch group."
Paris schools have received a total of $4.7 million in competitive grants since July.
The funds will be used for mental health, community collaboration, and safety education.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter