Paris school districts awarded grant for greater mental health access

PARIS — Paris 95 and Paris 4 school districts have been awarded a $217,048 per year grant to provide greater access to mental health services for the students and families in our community.

The grant is titled, “2022 Mental Health Services for Tier 1 and Tier 2 School Districts”, and the two districts will have access to future years of funding based on grant outcomes and state appropriations.

The goal of the grant is to expand social work, psychological, and counseling services to students.

Superintendent of Crestwood School Danette Young stated that she is excited to work with Paris 95 Schools and expand the mental health opportunities for students and their families. The range of mental health services provided at the district level range from career counseling, working with students on social skills, crisis counseling, servicing students with disabilities, employment assistance, and the list goes on. Increasing the number of mental health providers greatly benefits the students of the community.

The next steps of the grant will include implementing screening tools to assess the current mental health state and at-risk indicators for students. Mental health providers will work as a team to identify caseloads and ensure research-based practices are used when working with students.

Jeremy Larson, superintendent of Paris 95 Schools, stated, “The extra layer of mental health support for our students is priceless. The pandemic has had a significant impact on individuals more than we realize. The ability to obtain this grant is good timing for the students and educators of the school districts.”

