Peoples Bank & Trust donates $35,000 to local schools

To support remote learning costs during the pandemic, Peoples Bank & Trust, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago provided $5,000 to each of the follow school districts: Charleston, Pana, Taylorville, Altamont, North Greene, Waverly, and Ball-Chatham.
John Gardner, president/CEO stated, “We are pleased to contribute our school districts to reduce the financial burden to students, teachers and the district to support necessary operational changes required due to the pandemic.”
Peoples Bank & Trust is a locally owned and managed, independent community bank with ten offices located in Charleston, Altamont, Tower Hill, Pana, Taylorville, Morrisonville, Springfield, Waverly, Palmyra and White Hall.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!