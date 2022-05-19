Picture This: Photography workshop helps youth master photography skills

CHARLESTON — Coles and Cumberland County 4-H held a photography workshop on Saturday, April 30, at the Coles 4-H Center on the Coles County Fairgrounds.

Jerry Brown led this hands-on workshop for 12 youths.

Brown began the workshop with a presentation that covered photography fundamentals.

Some concepts discussed were the rules of thirds, creating diagonals, and different points of view.

Once the members had learned from Brown, they set out on their own mini adventure around the fairgrounds with their cameras to explore scenes through the lens of camera.

Each youth got the chance to express their creative style mixed with the foundational concepts learned earlier in the day. Brown's words from earlier, “You can take any ordinary thing. Move the camera a little bit. And it is extraordinary!” echoed in their minds as they looked at the most ordinary things to create the most extraordinary art.

The session ended with Brown reviewing the photos taken during the day, offering critiques, suggestions, and praise for the youth’s hard work.

For more information on 4H programming, call Jessica Hays at 217-345-7034 or emailing JNHays@illinois.edu.

