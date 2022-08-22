Pilson helps get electric vehicle kit for LIFT green energy program in Mattoon

MATTOON — Pilson Automotive Center recently donated $73,714 to purchase a full-size electric vehicle kit for the Mattoon school district's new regional high school vocational training center.

The school district reported that Pilson has become a founding partner in the green energy program at the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) Central Illinois center, located in a newly renovated office building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown.

Pilson's donation is for a reusable kit from Switch Vehicles, Inc. that is aimed at helping students engage in every aspect of electric vehicle theory, construction, maintenance, and practical operation. The district reported that the green energy program will use the kit to challenge students to build, test, and drive a street legal electric vehicle as a classroom project. The district reported that there are currently a little more than 100 high schools and colleges using one or more kits in their electric vehicle programs.

“I was looking for unparalleled, extraordinary experiences for my students," said green energy program facilitator Dan Compton in a press release. "I found the Switch EV kit and knew that building an electric vehicle would be a program that would be unmatched compared to other high schools in the state."

Compton said he subsequently approached Pilson Automotive Center in Mattoon to see if it would be interested in helping the district with funding for its electric vehicle program. He said they began having conversations about what they could do in a partnership, and owner Jamie Pilson then offered to fund the entire kit.

"It is with amazing community leaders like this, that we can create amazing opportunities that will impact our kids in incredibly meaningful ways," said Compton, who also facilitates LIFT's HVAC and robotics programs.

The school district reported that green energy program students will learn concepts of environmental sustainability, renewable energy, physics, battery chemistry and math, along with electric vehicle design, manufacturing and maintenance through the electric vehicle project. The district reported that the construction curriculum is flexible and can be taught in 16-week semester, eight-week after school, or two-week extensive formats.

Pilson Auto Center also is slated to participate in LIFT's leadership and green energy programs through tours, interviews, academic achievement awards, and student internship opportunities.

“I think there is just a tremendous opportunity to impact the kids in our community and impact the community as well," said Jamie Pilson in the press release. “We are glad to be a part of it.”

LIFT is located in a seven-level former Consolidated Communications building. The center's programs also include communications, childcare, information technology, manufacturing and construction trades, and culinary arts. Dual high school-college credit opportunities are available there.