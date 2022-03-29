Pines, Ostro to headline inclusivity event at EIU April 6

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University leaders are excited to host Darryll Pines, president of the University of Maryland-College Park, along with Ginger Ostro, executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, for a public discussion on inclusive excellence in higher education.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, with a reception to follow in the Recital Hall of the Doudna Fine Arts Center, on the EIU campus.

The event, which is open to the public, is being offered by the Public Policy Institute with the support of EIU’s Office of the President and the Office of the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, led by Jay Gatrell. The moderator will be Ed Wehrle, EIU professor of history and a graduate of the University of Maryland.

“We’re extremely excited and fortunate to welcome Dr. Pines and Ms. Ostro to EIU for a discussion on this critical topic,” said EIU President David Glassman. “Dr. Pines’ granular knowledge of inclusivity and diversity initiatives favorably complement IBHE’s strategic commitments to equity, sustainability, and growth in higher education — practices aimed at enhancing Illinois’ overall ability to thrive.”

Pines has made diversity a hallmark of his career, working to further develop a culture of inclusive excellence to improve the campus work environment for all students, faculty, and other members of the university community.

Also a professor of aerospace engineering, Pines was named a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Institute of Physics. He chairs the Engineering Advisory Committee for NSF’s Engineering Directorate and sits on the Board of Trustees for Underwriters Laboratory not-for-profit arm.

Prior to being selected to head the IBHE, Ostro served as deputy executive director at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, director of the Office of Budget Planning at Governors State University, and executive director of Advance Illinois. She also served in several roles in state government, including over six years at the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.