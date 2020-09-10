Plans for $210,000 press box go in front of Eastern Illinois board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A contract for remodeling of the press box at Eastern Illinois University's football stadium goes before the university's Board of Trustees on Friday.

The work on the lower level of the press box at O'Brien Field is being funded through donations, according to information from EIU.

Votes scheduled during the board's meeting Friday include approving a contract with Grunloh Construction Inc. of Effingham for $210,000 for the work on what's known as the press box "Victory Suite."

The planned work will include upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; upgrading electrical service; and adjusting seating to make the floor one level.

The university also indicated that nearly $39,000 in donated materials and services from the construction company and vendors is included in the project.

The board's meeting will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the EIU Martin Luther King Jr. Union. With social gathering restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting can be viewed online at www.eiu.edu/trustees/online-meeting.php.