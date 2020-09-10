Plans for $210,000 press box go in front of Eastern Illinois board

CHARLESTON — A contract for remodeling of the press box at Eastern Illinois University's football stadium goes before the university's Board of Trustees on Friday.
The work on the lower level of the press box at O'Brien Field is being funded through donations, according to information from EIU.
Votes scheduled during the board's meeting Friday include approving a contract with Grunloh Construction Inc. of Effingham for $210,000 for the work on what's known as the press box "Victory Suite."
The planned work will include upgrading heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; upgrading electrical service; and adjusting seating to make the floor one level.
The university also indicated that nearly $39,000 in donated materials and services from the construction company and vendors is included in the project.
The board's meeting will take place in the Grand Ballroom of the EIU Martin Luther King Jr. Union. With social gathering restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting can be viewed online at www.eiu.edu/trustees/online-meeting.php.
The business portion of the board's meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Trustees will conduct committee meetings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. with a possible closed session, with board approval, at 11:30 a.m.
Other votes scheduled for the meeting include recognition of First Mid Bank & Trust for a donation for improvements to the scoreboard and sound system at Lantz Arena.
With board approval, the arena's basketball court will be named "First Mid Court" with the name in place until June 2025. Information from EIU indicated that the naming will include placement of the bank's logo on the court.
The board is also scheduled to act on changes to the performance review procedure for the university president.
Information the board would consider in the review would include "feedback received from stakeholders," including the mayor of Charleston; leaders of the university's Faculty Senate, Student Senate and Staff Senate; and members of the EIU President's Council.
The board conducted its performance review of university President David Glassman in June.
