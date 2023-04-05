CHARLESTON — Officials have reported that a threat referencing "CHS" on social media was not directed at Charleston High School.

The high school provided an update on this issue in a message to students and families that the Charleston Police Department also posted late Friday evening on its Facebook page. The message said a threatening screenshot and language seen on Snapchat included a reference to "CHS."

"Over the last couple of hours, Charleston High School administration has worked with the Charleston Police Department and has been able to determine that the threat does not involve Charleston High School, but rather a school in Clinton, Oklahoma," it said, adding officials there are aware of this threat.

The message said, "The safety and security of our students is of the highest importance, and we want to always encourage students to share any information involving threats or safety with school officials as soon as possible. As an added precaution we intend to have increased police presence at Charleston High School moving forward."

